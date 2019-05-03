On April 1, Arvest Bank announced the beginning of its ninth annual Million Meals campaign, which challenges bank associates, customers and community members to fight hunger in the more than 135 communities the bank serves by providing at least one million meals to those in need. This week, the bank announced the campaign has exceeded 500,000 meals, or half of its goal.

“We are thrilled to announce the Million Meals campaign has raised more than 500,000 meals at this point,” Jordan Cornman, Arvest Bank Lender in Aurora, said. “We thank all of our partners, customers and community members for the generous support they have shown. Every single donation made so far will help us reach our goal of raising at least one million meals, and we look forward to realizing that goal sometime within the next month.”

Arvest branches have been participating in this initiative by collecting nonperishable food items and monetary donations. These efforts will continue through June 1, with the intention of reaching one million meals donated to the local communities Arvest serves in time for summer, when many schoolchildren do not have access to meals they ordinarily receive at school, and when many of the bank’s food partners face fundraising challenges.

Locally, Arvest in Aurora has partnered with Harvest Church who will receive all of the nonperishable food and monetary donations made in Aurora. Every dollar raised through Million Meals provides the equivalent of five meals for local, hungry families.

For more information about Million Meals, visit arvest.com/millionmeals.

