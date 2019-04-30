The Missouri Department of Conservation has reported 41 new cases of deer testing positive for chronic wasting disease. The new positive test results bring Missouri’s total CWD detections to 116 since 2012.

The new cases include three in Adair County, as well as eight cases in Macon County and three in Linn County.

MDC’s disease-surveillance efforts included collecting more than 20,000 tissue samples from hunter-harvested deer during its mandatory CWD sampling over the opening weekend of the fall firearms deer season. MDC has also been conducting voluntary culling operations with landowners aimed at reducing the number of deer in areas at risk for CWD. Of the 41 new CWD positives, 15 were found through mandatory sampling; 12 through voluntary sampling; 12 through targeted culling; and 2 from road-killed, sick, or found dead deer.

MDC Wildlife Disease Coordinator Jasmine Batten said in new areas where CWD was found, the number of positives was low, indicating the disease was likely recently introduced in those locations.

“Overall, where CWD occurs throughout the state, the number of infected deer remains low, which indicates that CWD is relatively rare in the state – and we want to keep it that way,” Batten said. “If left unchecked, CWD could decrease the overall health of deer and numbers of deer in Missouri over time.”