The late U.S. Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, D-NY, once said that “everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but they are not entitled to their own facts.” Turns out that he was wrong — at least from the perspective of Google and Facebook.

Newt Gingrich, to his and the nation’s discredit, began the process of focusing on differences between the two major political parties and playing to the fringes. That was “where the money was” and a sufficiently enraged member of that fringe was apt to give 100 times the amount of political contributions a moderate voter might consider making. The visceral voter has become the target of most politicians. This is because they all seem to believe that “going negative works” and more intellectual approaches don’t.

Revelations concerning the operations of Google and Facebook indicate that these two behemoths have learned this lesson and monetized it.

First, we must understand the business model of Facebook and Google. They generate income through the advertising they sell. Why do so many businesses advertise through them? Because the advertising they offer is carefully targeted. Instead of a “shotgun” advertising effort, a carefully designed computer program determines what will be the most effective way to influence a particular target.

How are Facebook and Google able to focus their advertising? By examining our emails and internet searches. Yes, they read our tweets, emails, posts, browses and purchases. With each keystroke we reveal more and more about ourselves — our prejudices, interests, likes, dislikes, fears, hot buttons, and concerns. They peer over our shoulders as we pursue our interests, both prurient and prudish.

The artificial intelligence devices their programmers have created take all that data and predict what will keep our attention the longest — what will engage our lizard brains.

The second important thing for us to understand is that the longer we stay online and connected to these two platforms, the more likely we will do something they desire: spend money, support some cause or politician, buy something — whatever is desired by the person paying them. They can use our profiles to keep us on their sites. They make no distinctions between moral and immoral purposes; rather only economic ones.

The third important thing for us to understand is that they have created computers that know us. They know how best to appeal to our emotions. How? They have “algorithms” which tell them. Their algorithms are complex mathematical formulae that analyze our personalities and suggest things to keep us online. So, when Google is asked to give alternatives for a particular factual inquiry, it will tailor that response to what it knows about the person making the inquiry. To an inquiry by someone from one end of the political spectrum Google will suggest CNN or New York Times articles, and Fox and Breitbart articles to someone on the other end. The responses will be those most likely to engage the emotions instead of the intellect, and without regard to balance or objectivity.

The fourth important thing for us to understand is that we are the products being sold. Our inflamed emotions are the means to their profits. The harm to us is not considered. And there is harm. People are made irrationally angry toward people like us just as they arouse our anger toward others — all so that Google and Facebook might enjoy even greater profits.

A few unsophisticated and diffuse efforts are being made to correct this situation. Mark Zuckerberg has proposed that governments be in charge of censoring the content of what Facebook promulgates and preventing “hostile” people from using it. This is in response to outrage over the contribution Facebook makes to violent events and partisan fights. In effect, he wants Facebook to become a utility subject to government regulation. This would ensure Facebook a legal monopoly over its space in the marketplace. As Tim Wu’s book "The Master Switch" demonstrates, regulation of the type asked for by Zuckerberg prevents competitors from taking away Facebook’s domination, and prevents innovation while locking in Facebook’s profits.

What is needed is not a regulator. It’s been demonstrated over the years that regulators eventually become captives of the industry they are supposed to regulate. Witness the FAA granting Boeing the power to “inspect itself” and the 737 MAX crashes that resulted from an abdication of duty by the regulators. Witness the supposed supervision of Purdue Pharma, the maker of Oxycontin and Fentanyl, by the FDA.

What we need are expanded antitrust laws and efforts. Facebook and Google are too large, they have no serious competitors, and their ability to manipulate public opinion is too great. Their power over people makes politicians fear to challenge them. They need to be broken into pieces that compete with each other to win over their customer by giving better service and quality, and not through deception, theft of personal information, and surreptitious mind-control techniques.

Our democracy depends on a public that thinks for itself — not a public mindlessly in the thrall of Google and Facebook.

Craig A. Van Matre is a retired attorney formerly with Van Matre, Harrison, Hollis and Taylor.