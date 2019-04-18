Williams Family Support Center was honored Tuesday by Central Missouri Community Action when it was named CMCA Partner of the Year.

Community action takes nominations each year across its agencies and counties in which it operates for volunteer and partner of the year. "It seems like the Williams Family Center keeps coming up," said CMCA Executive Director Darin Preis.

The Williams Family Center board was recognized for its contributions to the community and the mission of CMCA.

"They have been incredibly supportive in creating this building in the first place," Preis said, adding the board successfully raised funds for an addition to the facility and for the 100-man lunch last month. "I can't express the value of that."

CMCA has partners in eight counties who submitted nominations for the recognition. In the past five years, three of those recognitions have gone to Audrain County groups said Audrain County CMCA Community Organizer Tad Dobyns.