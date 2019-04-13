Two seniors at Fort Osage High School have been honored by the Rotary Club of Independence as students of the month.

• Bailee Summers is a three-year National Honor Society member and has placed in the top 10 students in her class for four years. She has been a scholar-athlete for three years. Summers played varsity soccer for four years, serving as captain this year, and was a member of the student council throughout high school. Summers served as vice president her junior year and is the student body president this year.

Summers plans to attend Loyola University in Chicago to study nursing.

She is the daughter of Ken and Trish Summers.

• AJ Sanchez is in the top 10 of his class and a member of National Honor Society as well as a first team all-conference wrestler and scholar-athlete.

After graduation, Sanchez will attend Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa to pursue a degree in allied health before earning a doctorate in physical therapy.

He is the son of Abigail Bawlings and John Sanchez.