Wednesday night’s Kirksville Planning and Zoning Commission approval of a re-zoning request will need a do-over.

The Commission approved re-zoning of 302 S. Baltimore St. from Planned Office District to Planned Commercial. A developer is currently planning a new building to house a retail business at the property on the corner of Baltimore and Jefferson streets. The exact business has not been announced.

That kind of request requires a public hearing, and public hearings require various forms of notification including certified mailings to neighboring property owners.

Kirksville City Planner Chayton True said Thursday that the title company responsible for those mailings did not distribute them, meaning the matter will need to return to the Planning and Zoning Commission in May after proper notification.