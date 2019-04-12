In honor of the passing of life-long Lions Club member Frank Wilson Neimeyer, the Marionville Lions Club will be donating $500 to a local high school senior as a college scholarship.

Neimeyer was a 1942 graduate of Mt. Vernon High School and was a United States Army Veteran, serving during World War II. He was the owner of Neimeyer Shoe Store in Aurora and a life-long member of the Lions Club including the Aurora and Marionville Chapters, as well as American Legion Post 126, Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club and the Aurora United Methodist Church.

Neimeyer was always involved in activities to promote and better the community and was known for having an infectious personality and smile. The Marionville Lions Club will miss his presence at its meetings and is proud to donate this scholarship in his honor.

Candidates will be required to submit essays describing their high school accomplishments and plans for college, and winners will be chosen based on merit. Officers of the club will be voting on the essays to determine the successful candidate.