The Adair County E-911 Joint Services Board is considering its next steps after a $1 fee on cellphones and other devices that can call 911 was approved by voters.

The Adair County Commission attended a meeting Wednesday of the E-911 Board to discuss the process of implementing the new fee.

Although several other counties around the state have also voted to approve a similar fee, none have yet been implemented. Adair County Collector of Revenue Sonja Harden will collect the new fee on a monthly basis. The County Commission and the Board will work together to ensure the E-911 Center is continuing to meet all state requirements related to the implementation of the fee, Commissioner Bill King said.

Commissioner Mark Thompson suggested that the Board consider the possibility of building an emergency operations center in the county, potentially with funds from a Community Development Block Grant through the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

Thompson said he was not sure what the cap on CDBG funds was but was hopeful that a facility which could be used as a command and control center during emergencies could be fully funded by a grant.

“I spoke with the regional director of CDBG grants and she said it was very likely Adair County would be approved for a facility like this,” Thompson said.

Board members were agreeable to the idea of applying for a grant.

Also during the meeting, E-911 Center Director Chris Killday delivered the Center’s 2018 Yearly Management Report. Killday said the Center was able to stay under its budget despite an increase in overtime hours paid due to staff absences.

The 2018 budget closed with a fund balance of $206,059. The E-911 Center received $607,117 from its partner agencies during the year, as well as $32,874.66 in tax revenue on landline telephones. Total expenditures came to $616,344.

The E-911 Center received 22,129 calls during the year of 2018; 18,450 of those came from cell phones. The total number of events the Center responded to in 2018 was 38,438.

The Center also maintains a variety of other records for the county, including 70 files on local sex offenders, 860 active warrants and 58 active ex-parte and full orders of protection.