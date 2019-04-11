William ‘Butch’ Kazena Sr., 75, of Crow Hill, rural Fort Totten, ND, passed away on Sunday morning, April 7, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

William ‘Butch’ Kazena Sr., 75, of Crow Hill, rural Fort Totten, ND, passed away on Sunday morning, April 7, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. at Seven Dolors Catholic Church, Fort Totten with burial in the Walking Eagle Family Cemetery, Crow Hill, ND. Visitation will be held at Seven Dolors Catholic Church on Thursday, April 11 from 5 until 10 p.m. with a Rosary and Prayer Service at 7 p.m. The procession to Fort Totten will leave at 4 p.m. on Thursday from the City Plaza in Devils Lake. William Wayne Kazena Sr., was born on Jan. 19, 1944, to Fred and Alice (Gullikson) Kazena Sr. William also known as ‘Butch’ or ‘Bill’ was born and raised in Greenwood, SD. He was one of nine boys and eight girls. Butch attended school in Yankton and Flandreau, SD. He joined the United States Marine Corps on Oct. 30, 1963, and was stationed at Camp Pendleton, Calif. Butch met the love of his life, Martina Walkingeagle, during high school in Flandreau and again in 1961 in California, where they made their home until 1969. In 1966, Butch and Martina were united in marriage. He then deployed to Vietnam, doing three tours of duty. Before going for his 3rd tour in 1967, they were expecting their first and only son, William Wayne Kazena Jr. Butch was honorably discharged on Jan. 5, 1968, and they returned to North Dakota in 1969 where they made their forever home in Crow Hill. In 1973, they had their only daughter, Tanya (Kazena) Jetty. Butch worked in a few different positions with the Fort Totten BIA during 1973-1983. He worked with Spirit Lake Housing until 1998 when he returned to the branch of Facility Management until retirement in 2011. He loved playing softball, ice fishing, bowling, playing the slots and liked to keep busy, very active in his younger years until his health started declining. He loved his family so much, he always expressed the love and importance for his family, loved visiting with his brother, nieces and nephews on the phone and most of all, the time he spent with his ‘greats’, they were his pride and joy. Butch will be greatly missed by all. He is survived by; his wife of 53 years, Martina; daughter and son-in-law, Tanya and R.J. Jetty; son, Duran Jensen; grandkids, Kersten Kazena of Morton, MN, Sheala Jetty, Ryan Jetty Sr., Breann (Chris) Cook Sr., Rece (Chantel) Jetty and Dwight (Darian) Jackson; brother, Robert (Kathy) Kazena; brothers-in-law, Kermit (Carolyn) Walkingeagle, Bruce (Penny) Walkingeagle, Ronnie (Lorna) Walkingeagle; sisters, Estelle RedLightning, Colleen (Arlen) LightFoot and Eunice Joseph; sisters-in-law, Charlene, Jeanie, Jeanette, Phyllis, Lorna, Pat and Barbara Walkingeagle; great grandchildren, Shanbree (The Great One), and Brayson (Little William) Jetty, Rylee and Ryan Jetty Jr., Christopher Jr. (Little CJ), Brislee and Brayden Cook, Tate and Zyleigh Jetty, Colter Jackson; and many nieces and nephews. He was now reunited with; his son, William Jr.; his parents, Fred and Alice Kazena Sr.; brothers, Harold, Fred Jr., Edgar, Richard, Leonard, Jesse and Loren Kazena Sr.; sisters, Violet, Dorothy, Lillian, Georgia and Gertrude Kazena; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Tony and Grace Walkingeagle; brothers-in-law, Carl Sr., Glenn and Curtis Walkingeagle; sister-in-law, Lisa Walkingeagle; and godchild and niece, Carletta Walkingeagle. Special thank you to Spirit Lake EMS, Fire Department, CHR/Tribal Health Program, Devils Lake and Fargo Veterans Affairs, Altru Hospice Nurses and Father Chuck who was very special to him. Anyone forgotten is not intentional during this difficult time. Butch will be missed by all. Pallbearers: Ryan Jetty Sr., Rece Jetty, Dwight Jackson, Chris Cook Sr., Mike Kazena and Myron Kazena. Honorary Bearers: Frankie and Joyce Greene, Chuck and Mary Trottier, Terry Dunn, Kenneth and Florestine Dunn and family, Robert and Alfreda Charboneau, Raymond ‘Boy’ and Faye Jetty, Steve Jetty, Kenny Baker Jr., Tony and Vina McDonald and family, Kara Jetty and Jesse McKay, Chalsey Scallon, Tracy Charboneau, Robin (Duane) Smith, Terry Smith, Shane Moxness, David Riggle, Merle Ironhawk and Father Chuck. Honored Service Veterans: Frankie Greene, Robert Charboneau Sr., Josie Lawrence, Eugene Hale, Robert Kazena, Kenneth Dunn, Anthony Longie, Rebecca Diaz and the VFW Post No. 6547. All Drum Groups and Singers are welcome to share their songs in memory of Butch.