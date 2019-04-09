Girls dressed up in royal finery Saturday for the Princess Tea, an annual event sponsored by the Masonic Order of the Eastern Star and aimed at giving girls of all ages a chance to be a princess for the day.

Volunteers from Truman State University painted girls’ nails and helped with craft projects, and an Easter egg hunt was also held.

Stephanie Winder has attended the event for the past three years with her daughter, Hiley.

“I love having time with my daughter one-on-one. It’s a lot of fun, it’s a time we really enjoy together,” Winder said.

John Smelcer has also attended the event for three years with his daughter, Ayiana. He said he appreciates the chance to spend father-daughter time with her while she’s still young enough to appreciate events like the Princess Tea, and Ayiana said she loves dressing up.

“I used to be the only father, but I see at least one more today,” Smelcer said.

Robbi Shedron is the Kirksville Masonic Temple’s presiding officer, or Worthy Matron, and took the lead in planning the Princess Tea. She said the event takes months of planning to come together. Everything used at the event was donated by members, and proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to a charitable organization in turn.

“We do this because we want to reach out to girls in the community and show them how fun it is to be a lady. We care about the youth in our community and we want something fun and safe for them to do,” she said.

Shedron said this year’s event was the biggest so far in five years of hosting the event, with 27 princesses and their parents in attendance.

Truman student Ellie Jensen volunteered to help at the event and said she thought being a princess for a day would be a self-esteem boost for girls.

“I would have loved to have done something like this as a little girl, even though I wouldn’t have admitted it to you,” Jensen said. “I love the idea of this, and we need to remind ourselves sometimes that we actually all are princesses. Sometimes we forget.”

Allison Ball, another Truman volunteer, said she loved the idea of doing something to help young girls feel special.

“People love getting dressed up and feeling pampered,” Ball said.

“Like self-care for older people, it’s like that for kids,” Jensen added.