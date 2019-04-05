Sixty percent of voters casting ballots in Tuesday's local election in Lawrence County said "YES" to the county's 911 central dispatch question, favoring an increased sales tax in order to fund dispatching services.

With 3,904 ballots cast (16.55 percent of total registered voters), nearly two-thirds of voters were in favor of the measure, which sought to ensure 911 funds no longer come from landline fees.

Elsewhere on the ballot, Verona voters approved the no tax increase bond issue set forth to build a new gymnasium and FEMA-compliant storm shelter. The vote came down with almost 62 percent of ballots in favor.

Also in Verona, incumbent Joseph Heck held on to his position as mayor, earning 60 percent of the vote against Shiela Massengill's 40. In the aldermen-at-large race, Heck and incumbent Michael Haynes were the two lowest vote totals, as Claude Carr and Denise White earned the votes to join the board of aldermen this term.

In Verona's school board election, Kevin Hilton and Linda Gates retained their positions after receiving the two highest vote totals.

In the Aurora city council race, current mayor Dawn Oplinger will be back for another term after earning 58 percent of the vote, while Steve Ramirez (24 percent) and Lisa Rentfro (18 percent) came up short.

The Aurora Rural Fire question also passed, with nearly 90 percent of votes in favor of expanding the district.

On Marionville ballots, Carol Brown and Brandon White were the leading vote-getters in the board of education election, while Dale Blankenship and Kay Leffingwell were voted onto the board of aldermen to serve Ward I and Ward II, respectively.