Children's Smile Center recently raised $8,750 from six local organizations to fund the purchase of dental X-ray equipment used in the clinic located at 3 East Church Street in Aurora. Representatives from the donor organizations met at the clinic on April 2 to see the new equipment and receive certificates of thanks.

Those in attendance included Charles Burbridge from First Independent Bank, Pete Young from Aurora Rotary Club, John Paul Lee of Community National Bank, Scott Pettit from Aurora Area Community Foundation, Dawn Oplinger of AFB International, Nick Layman from Smart Insurance Agency, Jeramie Grosenbacher from Aurora Rotary Club and Charles Chambers, DDS, board member of Children's Smile Center.

"These funds from valuable community partners help us maintain and improve our investment in dental equipment used everyday in our clinic to help thousands of local children receive dental care," said Jackie Barger, executive director of the Smile Center. "Hundreds and hundreds of local children covered only by Missouri Medicaid are still looking to find a dentist reasonably close to home who will accept the Medicaid reimbursement. Children's Smile Center is the only private practice local dentist serving Lawrence and Barry Counties. We cared for more than 2,500 children last year in Aurora and look forward to meeting hundreds more new patients and their families."

Barger estimates that nearly two-thirds of local children are eligible for Missouri Medicaid. For more information, or to inquire about an appointment, call Children's Smile Center at 678-1174.