The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office released information last week regarding the death of an inmate being held at the Lawrence County jail.

A 59-year-old Aurora man died last Thursday afternoon at an area hospital after deputies discovered the man unconscious in his cell.

The Lawrence County jail received information from a 911 call from a family member of the man who stated that they had just talked to the inmate on the phone and that he had indicated that he was going to harm himself.

Deputies immediately responded to the cell block area, where they found the inmate unconscious. Life-saving measures were implemented and EMS was dispatched. The inmate was transported to an area hospital, were he later succumbed to his injuries.

No foul play is suspected, but the Lawrence County coroner will be conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

No further information is being released at this time.