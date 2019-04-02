Walmart is seeking applications for its annual “Open Call,” an opportunity for entrepreneurs to pitch Walmart buyers on including their products in the company’s stores.

Products including food, toys, apparel and beauty products have made it onto Walmart shelves through the program.

“Walmart’s Annual Open Call gives us a unique opportunity to meet entrepreneurs from across the country and discover new, niche and innovative products that fill a need for our customers and support jobs right here in America,” said Cindi Marsiglio, Walmart’s vice president of Merchandise Services and U.S. Manufacturing.

To apply, visit walmart-jump.com. The deadline is April 30.