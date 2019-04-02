The Blue Springs City Council on Monday approved issuing 17 fireworks permits to non-profit organization, allowing the groups to sell fireworks July 1-4.

During the same period, the Blue Springs Police Department will increase mandatory overtime hours and neighborhood patrol. The funds for these hours come from revenue generated by the fireworks permits, which increased from $100 to $275 back in 2007.

The organizations approved at Monday’s council meeting to sell fireworks were:

• Blue Springs Assembly.

• Blue Springs Parents Club.

• Dragons Booster Club.

• Vaughn-Hudnall VFW Post 6603.

• Guardians.

• Kenneth L. Yeagle Memorial VFW Post 30.

• Sunset Optimist Club of Blue Springs.

• Plaza Heights Christian Academy.

• Lighthouse Church (Previously known as City Church Inc.).

• Committee for Youth Development.

• Pointe of Hope Lutheran Church.

• Independent Order of Odd Fellows Blue Springs Lodge 497.

• Cornerstone Church of Blue Springs.

• New Hope Christian Church.

• Jaguar Pride Band Boosters.

• Friends of Golden Regiment.

Also Monday, the council voted to vacate a 40-foot public street right-of-way north of Northwest Oak Street, between 11th and 12th streets.

Perry Winter, trustee of Winter Meat Processing, requested the vacation. According to city documents, the right-of-way is only used by just two property owners, who both consented to the vacation, along with all public utilities.