Two candidates are running for the Grain Valley Ward 1 Alderman seat on Tuesday’s ballot – Dale Arnold and Thomas Cleaver.

Terms are two years. Polls in Missouri are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Examiner sent questionnaires to each.

Tell us a little bit about yourself and what you made decide to run for office.

Arnold: I moved to Grain Valley about 30 years ago. I have made this my home and been active most of our (my wife and I) lives here. I’ve volunteered in youth sports, the Band Parent Association and Optimist (now FOCUS) Club. Served on the Board of Boards and helped with organizing past Valley Fair Days and assisted with the Night Out Against Crime. I have served on the Citizens Advisory Board to the Grain Valley School District, a member of the Planning and Zoning Board, and as a City Alderman. In recognition of this service Shelia and I received the Pillar of the Community in 2005 and Citizens of the Year from Truman Heartland in 2010.

Cleaver: I have been living in Grain Valley in Ward 1 for over 13 years. I have raised two children in the community and both have graduated from G.V.H.S. I have decided to run for Alderman Ward 1 so I can give back to the community I love. I have 27 years of working with businesses, business owners, developers and city governments. I feel my experience will help benefit the city in attracting more businesses and developers to help elevate the tax burden on the taxpayer.

What do you see as the three most important things the city needs to address?

Arnold: Continued growth in our business community. This is greatly needed to give our citizens an opportunity to shop and spend locally. Additional facilities for our youth programs, ball diamonds, pool and soccer fields. One look at our school enrollment and you see the growth that requires this attention.

Continued street improvements are needed. The roads show the wear and tear of the expanded use from our continued growth. Maintenance and upgrade should and will be one of my priorities.”

Cleaver: Our neighborhood streets, taxes, better open communication.

What has the city been doing well that you would work to help continue?

Arnold: The efforts in economic development are crucial to meeting the needs of our community. Efforts have been successful and I would work to promote these efforts. Additional shopping opportunities and sit-down restaurants are high on the list of priorities that have been requested from my ward.

Cleaver: Positioning ourselves for future growth.