“The planned scheduling changes for residential collection routes have been building for some time, and we've needed to do this for a couple of years, but we don't like disrupting collections schedules if we can avoid it,” Director of Rolla's Environmental Services Department, Brady Wilson, said.

Wilson added that through annexations, new developments and expansions, certain areas in town have grown disproportionate to other areas, so the city’s environmental services department has had some days where they have an overload of collections and other days where collections are significantly lighter.

The changes made to the trash and recycling collection routes are in place to balance the daily workload and to avoid occasional overtime expense. These changes will only affect the day of collection for the specific areas and will not affect any other aspect of services.

The scheduled changes will impact around 450 residences and goes into effect on April 1, 2019.

Wilson said three distinct areas are going to have a change to their collection schedule:

— Wellington Drive will have the current collection day on Tuesday moved to Friday.

— East Third St., Fourth St. and Fifth St. from the railroad track east to Walnut Street will have the current collection day on Monday moved to Thursday.

— Highway 72 East of Walnut Street to Salem Avenue, along with the area east of Walnut Street between Highway 72 and Salem Avenue, with the exclusion of Gene Drive, will have the current collection day on Tuesday moved to Thursday.

— The area south of Highway 72 from Green Acres Drive to Sheron Avenue and north of the Acorn Trail will have the current collection day on Tuesday moved to Thursday.

Wilson said that he and his staff would notify all of the individual homes. "We want to inform everybody to make a smooth transition. We’ve seen good compliance,” Wilson said.

Wilson added that the City of Rolla's Environmental Services Department will hold the yearly residential city-wide spring clean-up on Saturday, April 6, 2019.

“Our crews will start early that morning by 6 a.m., so we ask everyone to put their things out the night before,” Wilson said.

To avoid scavengers ripping open bags and making a mess in one’s yard Wilson advises waiting to set out items until Friday evening.

Rolla’s Environmental Services Department accepts furniture, microwaves, televisions, old clothes and normal household trash. The department doesn’t take appliances, water heaters, yard waste, paint, tires or construction debris such as sheetrock, shingles, concrete or rock.

Loose items should be in boxes or bags, and small pieces of lumber should be in bundles or boxes. The environmental services department will not empty rollout trash containers.

“Liquid chemicals we can’t take, we have other means for that, so if folks have questions or needs they can contact us,” Wilson said. “We have a residential household hazardous waste program for that.”

Wilson added that the city's hazardous waste program also accepts oil-based products.

“Electronics, computers and printers can also go out on April 6, but those are all highly recyclable,” Wilson said, and residents can drop off items at the Rolla Recycling Center on Old St James Road in Rolla.

The drop off service at the Recycling Center is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.