Although the rivalry was friendly, there was no doubt that Climax Springs wanted to bring home the bragging rights, according to Cathy Herzog who heads up the booster club for Climax Springs.

The goal was to raise money for the Camden County Relay for Life by challenging their cross county rivals and ignite some community spirit in the process to support the school. And it worked.

Climax Springs Booster Club recently turned over more than $2,000 to the organization along with Macks Creek’s donation of approximately $500. Not s bad for two small communities.

The money was raised through a challenge issued on behalf of the Climx Springs Booster Club to raise money for Crossing the River for a Cause. The challenge fueled the rivalry that has existed for years between Climax Springs and Macks Creek school district. The river refers to the Little Niangua River that separates the schools districts.

To kickoff the challenge, the mascots for the Climax Springs Cougars and the Macks Creek Pirates gathered at the river for a photo opportunity. Herzog said she doesn’t know when the rivalry actually started but she has heard her dad who went to Climax Springs talk about it from when he was in school.

Both sides of the rivalry had t-shirts printed that they wore to basketball games. Basketball players on the boys and girls teams, cheerleaders and even the coaches got involved raising money. By the time the fundraiser was over, the small community of Climax Springs had raised $2,150 and won the right to declare themselves the winner.

Herzog said it was fun to see the community involved and it just goes to show what a small community can do when they come together for a cause.

“It was fun, “ she said. “Everyone got involved.”

The 2 schools are formidable rivals when it comes to sports activities with each having a student body of just over 200 students.