The North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission received the Missouri Rural Water Association Waterdrop Award for Excellence March 12 as the 2019 Source Water Protection System of the Year.

The Commission received the award for its work on planning for the East Locust Creek Reservoir, which will supply water to 10 counties. It worked to identify and mitigate possible sources of contamination and erosion.

“It’s a real honor to be recognized for our Source Water Protection Plan. It is absolutely critical that we keep the East Locust Creek Reservoir clean and that starts outside the lake itself in the watershed,” Commission Chairman Harve Rhodes said.