Nominations are currently being accepted for the Northeast Missouri Area Agency on Aging Board of Directors and delegates to its Silver Haired Legislature.

NEMO AAA serves 16 counties in northeast Missouri. Elections for its open positions will take place May 6-10 at local senior centers.

Elections to the Board of Directors will take place in Adair, Knox, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Ralls, Randolph, Scotland and Shelby counties. Board members must be a resident of the county for which they are elected and have an interest in aging issues. Members serve a three-year term.

The Silver Haired Legislature is a model legislature composed of representatives from through Missouri. One senator and three representatives each will be elected in the Northeast region, which includes Adair, Clark, Knox, Schuyler and Scotland counties, as well as in other regions of the state.

The legislature holds a three-day session each October in Jefferson City to consider legislation affecting older Missourians. Members must be at least 60 years old and reside in the area they represent.

Individuals interested in serving on the board or the legislature may contact local senior centers or the NEMO AAA office in Kirksville for more information, or call 660-665-4682.