The Missouri Department of Transportation is planning work along routes in Scotland County in late March.

Scotland County Route N will be closed March 25 from Route H to CRD 712 for culvert work between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Scotland County Route U will be closed March 27 from Route A to CRD 113, also for culvert work. Work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

All work is weather-dependent and may be rescheduled or delayed. For more information, contact MoDOT at 1-888-275-6636 or visit modot.org/northeast.