Judith Ann Kelland, 70, died Monday, March 4, 2019 in Clay Center, KS. Judith Ann Kelland, lovingly called Judy by her family, was born on March 27, 1948, in Devils Lake, ND, to Thomas Hardman and Margaret Wilson (Gunderson) Kelland. Judith graduated in 1966 from Devils Lake Central High School and earned a Licensed Practical Nurse degree from Lake Region State College in Devils Lake in 1968. On December 27, 1968, Judith was married to Richard Louis Hunt in Devils Lake. Judith worked in nursing management for 20 years. While living in Colorado, she worked at Bonnel Nursing Home as the in-service director. In 1974, Judith and her husband moved to Idaho, where she worked as a charge nurse and staff development coordinator at a community nursing home. While in Idaho, she started and coordinated the first and only detoxication center approved by the state of Idaho. In 1979, Judith and her family moved to Bottineau, ND, where she worked as a staff development coordinator and volunteer coordinator at Bottineau Good Samaritan Center Nursing Home. Judith also attended Panhandle State University in Oklahoma for three and a half years and became an Emergency Medical Technician in 1989. In 1990, Judith and her family moved to Liberal, KS. While living in Liberal she started and facilitated an Al-Anon support group as well as a bipolar support group. She also worked in Liberal at the Rape Crisis Center helping victims of domestic violence. She also spent over 20 years rescuing and caring for abused dogs and cats. She volunteered at animal shelters in North Dakota, Idaho, Colorado, and Kansas. In 2006, Judith moved from Liberal to Clay Center, KS. Judith was a member of SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Clay Center. She was also an extremely active support for her peers in a local community organization. Judith enjoyed visiting her twin sister, as well as her nieces and nephews, in Colorado. She also loved reading about and researching history, especially about Marilyn Monroe and Princess Diana. Judith cherished the time she spent with her grandson, Mason. Survivors include her two sons, Thomas Hunt, Oklahoma City, OK, and Eric Hunt, daughter-in-law, Annie, and grandson, Mason, all of Clay Center; her twin sister and best friend, Jessie Kelland, Denver, CO, and sisters, Caroline Hagen (Boyd) of Lakota, Tammy Klefstad (Lanny) of Pekin and Mardie Pfeifer (Duane) of Devils Lake; several nieces and nephews. Judith was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Margaret Kelland; niece, Bryn Hagen Infinger; and several cousins. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 27 from 3:00-8:00 pm at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home in Clay Center. Memorial services will be Thursday, March 28 at 10:00 am. at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Clay Center. Memorials may be made to the CCARE Animal Shelter and can be sent in care of the funeral home. Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home, Clay Center, is in charge of arrangements.