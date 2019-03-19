Press Release for March 18, 2019

12:43 a.m., Officers were called to a business in the 800 block of West Business 36 to a report of a suspicious person. Officers located and identified the subject and advised the subject of the business hours. The subject subsequently left the area.

7:18 a.m., An officer conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Broadway. The driver was issued warning for improper display of license plate.

7:47 a.m., An officer called to a business parking lot at a local golf course to a two vehicle non-injury accident. The parties involved in the accident exchanged information and did not need a report.

8:29 a.m., , Officers assisted with the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services with a residential structure fire in the 400 block of Paul Street.

9:06 a.m., An officer received call of abandoned vehicle at a business in the 500 block of Park Lane. the officer contacted owner of the vehicle and made arrangements to have vehicle removed.

9:42 a.m., An officer conducted a traffic stop on US 65 at Coach K Road. The driver was cited for speeding.

11:24 a.m., An officer was called to the 600 block of Grandview to a report of a dog at large. The owner of the dog was located and the dog was secured.

12:32 p.m., An officer arrested a subject in the 600 block of Walnut Street on Chillicothe Municipal Warrants for driving while suspended/revoked and no insurance. The subject was unable to post the required bond and was transferred to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail.

3:00 p.m., Officers received a report of property damage in the 400 block of JFK. The investigation continues.

3:49 p.m., An officer, with assistance from the Missouri state Highway Patrol, assisted a stranded motorist by pushing vehicle from roadway to a safe location.

4:48 p.m., An officer assisted animal control with a call of animal neglect in the 200 block of East Bridge. No neglect was found.

5:57 p.m., An officer was called to a parking complaint in the 700 block of Calhoun. Officer made contact with owner of vehicle and vehicle was moved to a proper location.

6:34 p.m., An officer conducted a well being check on a subject in the 300 block of Webster Street. The resident was found to be safe.

7:09 p.m., An officer was called to the 400 block of Calhoun Street for an illegal burn. The officer advised the subject the burn was legal in nature.

7:22 p.m., An officer conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of South Washington Street. The driver was cited for failing to register motor vehicle and no insurance.

7:44 p.m., An officer conducted a well being check in the 400 block of Herriman. The resident was found to be safe.

8:43 p.m., An officer conducted a traffic stop in the 10 block of South Washington Street. The driver was cited for operating a vehicle without insurance.

9:22 p.m., An officer conducted a traffic stop at Washington Street and Park Lane. The driver was issued a warning for speeding.

9:32 p.m., An officer conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of North Washington. The driver was issued a warning for speeding.

9:36 p.m., An officer and a Livingston County Deputy conducted child abuse investigation which occurred at an unknown location in Livingston County. The investigation continues.

10:18 p.m., Officers responded to a disturbance call in the 1100 block of Olive. The incident was determined to be a neighbor dispute and the issue was resolved.

On March 18, the Chillicothe Police Department received 84 calls for service.