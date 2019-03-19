Manufacturer Central Service and Supply Inc. has chosen Macon as the location of its new advanced manufacturing facility.

In a press release, the company said access to talent and logistical advantages were the main factors in its choice.

“We are extremely excited to expand into Missouri,” Adam Nolan, the company’s vice president said. “We’ve operated out of Iowa for 44 years and had the privilege of working with a number of Missouri companies. We believe a physical Missouri location will solidify those existing relationship and help us establish new ones with vast numbers of aggregate producers located throughout the state.”

Central Service and Supply provides equipment and supplies to the mining and construction industries.

The new facility will create seven new jobs and represents a capital investment of nearly $1 million. It is expected to be operational by July.