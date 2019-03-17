Many of Kirksville’s school buses rolled into Weber Motor Friday for annual inspections.

The buses are inspected once per year by the Missouri State Highway Patrol at the facility, and again by the company in August before school years. Owner Shannon Weber said it takes about two hours for seven MSHP employees to inspect the Kirksville R-III School District’s fleet of approximately 40 buses.

Weber said there are approximately 120 components of each bus that must be inspected.

“They look at just about every component of the bus, whether it’s attached to it or if it’s full of fluid — tires, exhaust, fluids, lights, seating,” Weber said.

Weber said the buses in Kirksville’s fleet range from brand new to 15 years old.

Buses either pass the inspection, fail or are removed from service. If they fail, but are not in bad enough shape to be permanently removed, they must be repaired and return for another inspection before they can go back on their routes.

Weber said the results of the inspection will be known in about a week.