The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has forwarded an excessive force incident involving a former deputy for the FBI for review.

The deputy resigned March 8 after the Sheriff's Office investigated the incident, which happened the Feb. 22 on a Kansas City Area Transportation Authority bus. The Sheriff's Office also said in a release Friday evening that it has submitted information about the excessive force incident to the county prosecutor's office and county counselor's office.

According to the release, the incident happened after the deputy, who was assigned to the KCATA that day, responded to a call at 10th and Main streets in Kansas City regarding an intoxicated man refusing to get off a bus. The man ignored commands to get off the bus, and the deputy then grabbed him to try to escort him off the bus but couldn't do so, and the man fell on the floor of the bus with his hand underneath his stomach.

The man didn't respond to commands to put his hands behind his back, and the deputy became more aggressive in trying to control him. According to the release, the deputy used his stun gun about seven times and punched him multiple times.

After the Sheriff's Office reviewed video of the incident, the deputy was placed on paid leave. Several other deputies who responded to the call said they considered the deputy's behavior “unprofessional” and reported it to their supervisor.