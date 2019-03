The Kirksville Holiday Inn Express Hotel and Suites has received the International Hotel Group’s 2018 Newcomer Award, recognizing it as one of the best additions to IHG portfolio in that year.

Scores are based on surveys received from guests which include overall satisfaction, cleanliness and hotel quality, staff, breakfast and loyalty recognition. The hotel ranked 45th out of 2,290 hotels evaluated.

The hotel opened in October 2018 and is locally owned and operated.