A Columbia woman is facing felony charges after chasing another woman to Boone County Jail, crashing into the woman’s vehicle at the jail and threatening the woman with a knife as she fled to the lobby.

Boone County prosecutors have charged 26-year-old Jayla Larico Jones with unlawful use of a weapon, leaving the scene of an accident and second-degree child endangerment after it was discovered her 2-year-old daughter was in in the car as the incident unfolded.

Boone County Sheriff Sgt. James Perkins wrote in an affidavit requesting charges the incident happened at about 8:42 a.m. Sunday as Jones was chasing the victim throughout Columbia to the jail.

Jones' vehicle, Perkins wrote, was seen on surveillance video crashing into the victim’s vehicle The pursuit continued behind the jail, where the victim exited her vehicle and ran to the jail lobby while Jones exhibited a knife in a threatening manner.

It’s not clear if Jones has an attorney.