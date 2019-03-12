Press release for March 11, 2019

8:30 a.m., Officers responded to the 1500 block of Calhoun for a disturbance. Officers investigated the disturbance and found that it was a verbal argument. Investigation is to continue in this case.

9:07 a.m., Officers responded to the 100 block of Church Street for a private property accident. Due to the minor damage and the accident being on private property the subjects involved in the accident exchanged information and no report was taken.

10:05 a.m., Officers responded to the 700 block of Elm for a verbal disturbance. The male subject causing the disturbance was asked not to return to the place of business.

10:21 a.m., Officers responded to the 100 block of Clay Street for a child custody dispute. Officers were able to have the subjects come to an agreement.

12:41 p.m., Officers responded to the 1200 block of Washington Street for the use of counterfeit money. Investigation is to continue in this case.

3:12 p.m., Officers responded to the 1100 block of Jackson Street for a verbal disturbance. Officers were able to resolve the issue between the subjects.

5:30 p.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of Walnut Street for an animal complaint. Officers determined that two dogs had been fighting and one had bit the other. The owners of the animals came to a verbal agreement about the dogs vet bills for the bite.

On March 11, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 114 calls for service.