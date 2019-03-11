The Frisco League released their All-Conference teams this week with Newburg earning three spots. A pair of Lady Wolves earned first team spots, while one Wolf also got first team recognition.

Claire Affolter was a force for Newburg this season, finishing her freshman year averaging a double-double. She racked up 14.5 points per game, while pulling down 11.5 rebounds per contest. She nearly averaged a triple double with seven steals per game, while adding 3.6 assists per game.

Bailey Brookshire also shined as a freshman this season, averaging 12 points per game for Newburg. She added 5.2 steals and four rebounds per game, while also grabbing 3.24 steals and dishing out 2.32 assists per contest.

Caleb Austin was the lone boys player to earn an All-District spot. He averaged 14 points per game as a senior, shooting 48 percent from three and 75 percent from the free throw line in the process. He also averaged 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and two steals per game on the season.

2018-2019 Frisco League All-Conference

Girls 1st Team

1. MVP - Karlee Holland (Licking)

2. Brooke Sinclair (Dixon)

3. Miranda Moss (Richland)

4. Claire Affolter (Newburg)

5. Becca Looney (Stoutland)

6. Macey Connell (Crocker)

7. Katelyn Cole (Richland)

8. Abby Moncrief (Licking)

9. Breanna Sein (Stoutland)

10. Bailey Brookshire (Newburg)

11. Kelsie Todd (Plato)

12. Allie Hall (Plato)

Coach of the Year: Steven Rissler (Licking)

Girls Honorable Mention

1. Kylie Taylor (Licking)

2. Lauren Gilbert (Dixon)

3. Paige Spencer (Iberia)

4. Melanie Hubbs (Stoutland)

Boys 1st Team

1. MVP - G.T. Nicholson (Licking)

2. Grady Todd (Plato)

3. Trey Holzer (Dixon)

4. Ethan Fagre (Richland)

5. Zach Voss (Iberia)

6. Zane Hodges (Stoutland)

7. Michael Milhizer (Licking)

8. Jesse Routh (Iberia)

9. Kaden Quick (Licking)

10. Caleb Austin (Newburg)

11. Caeden Hathaway (Plato)

12. Tyrone Harris (Dixon)

Coach of the Year: Ben Glasgow (Licking)

Boys Honorable Mention

1. Jason Young (Laquey)

2. Ben Decker (Richland)

3. Sabastian Salias (Dixon)