One out of every 65 deaths in Missouri were caused by opioids.

Tony Kauten, PharmD, of Lake Regional Health System, will present Fighting the Opioid Epidemic at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, March 14 at Lake Regional hospital. Anyone wishing to attend can register at lakeregional.com/opioid. There is no charge to attend, but registration is required. One of a series of educational outreach programs, the upcoming opioid epidemic health talk will give attendees a better understanding of the scope of the crisis including both those who receive a prescription for opioids and those receiving illicit opioid medications.

Kauten says, “The face of the opioid epidemic is not the face you see when you think of drug addiction.” Even the most stable family members from all areas of society are at risk of addiction to one of our most common medications, and that fact makes this health talk important for everyone to hear. Lake Regional’s 2018 Community Health Needs Assessment identified mental health and drug addiction as the top two pressing needs in this area. Stake holders responding to this survey included the County Health Department as well as business leaders and citizens throughout the area.

Kauten says opioid abuse is not an east coast or west coast problem. Lake Regional Emergency Room treated well over 100 opioid overdoses last year. In the same period, one out of every 65 deaths in Missouri were caused by opioids.

Missouri, the only state without a prescription medication monitoring program (PMMP), currently has legislation pending to create a PMMP. Kauten explains that PMMP is only one tool available to curb the availability of opioids. In fact, the St. Louis version of PMMP has been formally adopted by so many municipalities and counties that 85% of the lives in Missouri are covered by this program.

In explaining the size and impact of the opioid problem, Kauten compared it to a plane crash, saying a daily plane crash killing all 140 people aboard a Boing 737 would outrage every community. People and leaders would take immediate steps to prevent those crashes and deaths. Yet, in America 140 people die every single day from opioid overdose, and we struggle to identify an effective solution. Kauten hopes education will be the long-term solution to this crisis, and his health talk will be part of that education.