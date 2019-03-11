Carrie Pfeifer is one of four candidates seeking a three-year seat on the Chillicothe R-II School board in the April 2 election.

Pfeifer, a mother of three, said she has always been involved with her children’s education and wanted to take her passion for education to the next level, and being a member of the school board is a great way to do so.

“Now, I want to take my passion for education to the next level and represent all the

children within the Chillicothe R-II School District,” she said. “I want to be involved as we prepare for children for a successful future after high school. And lastly, I believe in what President Kennedy once said, “As not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” I want to be a force for improvement and change.”

Pfeifer said, if elected, she would like to see students play a more active role in the direction the school district goes, and be more involved in the processes and planning.

“I want to listen and encourage the involvement of our students in the direction our school district. I think it’s important for the voices of our students to be heard about what is successful in our schools and what we can do better,” she said. “I would like to sponsor forums with the students so we can hear their concerns and what is important to them for their success. This is a priority for me.”

Going hand-in-hand with student involvement, she said everyone should work on being supportive of students, staff and teachers with a focus on how outside influences can affect a child’s ability to learn.

“The teachers and students are the school districts biggest assets. D.A.R.E. teaches us about the triangle, school, parents and police, to help keep kids’ drug and violence free. In school matters we should have a triangle of parents, teachers and students that come together for the benefit of our students’ success.

“A teacher can instruct but without the support of the students’ family at home, sometimes success can be difficult to obtain. We need to be proactive and supportive of the difficult job teachers have as well as the learning difficulties students’ encounter which can include environmental issues such hunger, unstable home life on top of any disabilities a student may have.”

Pfeifer, an investigator at the Chillicothe Correctional Center and part-time police officer in Macon, said she feels her law enforcement background sets her apart from other candidates and would allow her to assist the district in a unique way.

“I can be a great asset in the safety and security matters we, as a school district, are having to address. Bullying and suicide are issues at epidemic levels nationwide and must be addressed locally, as we have, and reviewed yearly. Let’s involve our students and not be afraid to hear if what we are doing is working for them as a whole,’ she said.

Pfeifer, is engaged to Tom Melte, and this spring she said she will become a part time student at the Hannibal-LeGrange University in the pursuit of a bachelor's degree.

She is an active member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge #726 and has been a Special Olympics Polar Bear Plunge participant for the last 12 years.

Continue to the read the Constitution-Tribune for more election coverage.