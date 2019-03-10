In January when seed catalogues begin to arrive, gardeners dream about spring and start placing orders for seeds and bulbs. It was during that long, cold month that I learned of David Hosack — a medical pioneer and horticultural visionary during the early days of our Republic — and his quest to build America’s first botanical garden.

Historian Victoria Johnson, an associate professor of urban policy and planning at Hunter College in Manhattan, has written a fascinating book about Dr. Hosack, whose incredible story and achievements are little known today. Her biography, “American Eden: David Hosack, Botany, and Medicine in the Garden of the Early Republic,” was a finalist for the 2018 National Book Award for Nonfiction and "The New York Times” Book of the Year.

Long before I fell in love with gardening, I took a botany class one winter semester in the mid-1960s while an undergraduate at the University of Nebraska. Along with attending lectures, I was required to attend a lab session every Friday afternoon. Not only did I find the lectures fascinating, I loved my hours in the lab. Without any other guidance from our professor or a lab book to follow, our task was to dissect an acorn and map the life cycle of an oak tree through observation, speculation and investigation.

Perhaps the seeds planted in my botany class over 50 years ago inspired me to read about Hosack’s passionate quest to create a botanical garden in Manhattan more than 200 years ago. It might also have been the fact that I visited the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, while in London last fall. Founded in 1759 — a decade before Hosack was born in New York City — its gardens, herbarium, Millennium Seed Bank and plant DNA bank are vitally important today. Kew’s mission has long been to use this knowledge to address challenges created by environmental change.

In 1793, Hosack traveled to London — the botanical capital of the Western world — where he sought out William Curtis, the greatest practical botanist in the whole of Britain at the time. Curtis agreed to take him on as a private student at Brompton Botanic Garden, and so began Hosack’s education in Linnaean botany. Like Curtis, he came to love the clarity of Linnaean nomenclature and the ease with which new plants could be classified.

Hosack returned to America inspired by all that he’d learned from fieldwork and his connections with leading European botanists. After returning to Manhattan, he exchanged letters with his European contacts. By 1810, he’d assembled over 2,000 species of plants from around the world at his Elgin Botanic Garden — located on 20 acres of Manhattan farmland that today is buried beneath Rockefeller Center and Radio City Music Hall.

During his tenure as a Columbia professor of medicine, Hosack — a brilliant surgeon — championed public health and science, and trained a new generation of doctors. He lectured on the importance of collecting and preserving America’s vast wealth of plants and conducted some of the first pharmaceutical research in the United States. He also introduced New Yorkers and the city to ornamental flowers, shrubs and exotic trees from Japan, Madagascar and the Cape of Good Hope. Visitors traveled to Elgin Botanic Garden, his American Eden, to see flame lilies, bird-of-paradise flowers, coffee trees, tamarind trees and banana trees housed in his enormous conservatory.

All this alone would make Hosack worthy of being more than a forgotten footnote in the fog of history. But there is more. He was the beloved family doctor of Alexander Hamilton and a close friend of Aaron Burr. Early on a clear morning in July 1804, he was the attending physician for these two American statesmen at their fateful duel. During his lifetime, Hosack won national fame and praise from contemporaries that included Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, Alexander von Humboldt and the Marquis de Lafayette.

Reading “American Eden,” it’s clear that Hosack’s tireless efforts ”to voice the power and perils of nature” are as important today as they were when America was a struggling new nation.

Cathy Salter is a geographer and columnist who lives with her husband, Kit, in southern Boone County at a place they call Boomerang Creek.