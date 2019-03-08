If Truman State University needs to eliminate custodial jobs as part of its decision to close a residence hall, those losses will be determined by seniority due to a collective bargaining agreement with service employees.

Truman recently decided to shutter Dobson Hall for the 2019-2020 academic year. The hall is currently about two-thirds full and through a combination of retention trends and a decline in enrollment, Truman determined it could save $250,000 by closing the dorm and moving students to other residence halls.

Dave Rector, vice president for administration, finance and planning, said Dobson employs four full-time staff members: a hall director and three custodians. A decision has not yet been made on those jobs, but Rector said personnel could be reassigned or jobs could be terminated based on staff turnover elsewhere on campus.

Custodial staff jobs on campus are unionized, members of Public Service Employees Union 773. That union also counts service and maintenance workers, building trades, groundskeepers and others among its members.

Eric Scott, a field representative with Local 773, said a seniority-based system has been negotiated for and is protected in agreements with Truman. And while the union’s goal is to avoid job losses altogether, if there are layoffs the losses would go by a seniority process.

That process takes into account a variety of factors, including available positions to which an employee could transfer, as well as qualifications for different available jobs. If all things are equal, an employee with a longer tenure would remain employed.

Rector confirmed that the agreement includes the use of seniority within job categories if layoffs are necessary. He said Local 773 is the only union on Truman’s campus.