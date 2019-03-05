Spring turkey hunting season is on its way, with youth weekend April 6 and 7, followed by the regular season running April 15 through May 5.

New regulations also require the use of nontoxic shot in all hunting with shotguns on 16 more conservation areas in addition to the existing 21 areas.

The 16 new conservation areas are Aspinwall Bend, Church Farm, Corning, Deroin Bend, Diana Bend, Franklin Island, Frost Island, Lower Hamburg Bend, Nishnabotna, Perry (Ralph and Martha), Platte Falls, Plowboy Bend, Thurnau (H. F.), Rose Pond, Rush Bottom and Wolf Creek.

Other areas which require the use of nontoxic shot include B. K. Leach, Bob Brown, Black Island, Columbia Bottom, Cooley Lake, Coon Island, Duck Creek, Eagle Bluffs, Fountain Grove, Four Rivers, Grand Pass, Little Bean Marsh, Little River, Marais Temps Clair, Montrose, Nodaway Valley, Otter Slough, Schell-Osage, Settle’s Ford, Ted Shanks and Ten Mile Pond.

Detailed information on spring turkey hunting is available in MDC’s “2019 Spring Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information” booklet, available where permits are sold, and at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov.