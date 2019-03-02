Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Place: Mizzou Arena

TV: SEC Network

Radio: 96.7 FM, 105.1 FM, 1580 AM

Projected starting lineups.

Missouri (12-15, 3-12): Jordan Geist, Xavier Pinson, Javon Pickett, Kevin Puryear and Jeremiah Tilmon.

South Carolina (14-14, 9-6): Tre Campbell, AJ Lawson, Keyshawn Bryant, Chris Silva and Maik Kostar.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Chris Silva, South Carolina: In Tuesday’s loss to Alabama, Chris Silva showed why he’s considered one of the best players in the Southeastern Conference. Silva tallied 23 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks in the Gamecocks 68-62 loss.

Silva had an impressive game against Missouri, in South Carolina, earlier this year. Silva had 14 points, four rebounds and four blocks. Silva might not be one of the conference’s elite scorers, he is 11th averaging 14.3 points, but he is an elite rebounder and shot blocker. Silva is seventh in the conference with 7.4 per game and is third in blocks averaging 2.1 per game. He also remains one of the best players in the country in drawing fouls. Silva, a 6-foot-9 forward is eighth nationally with a 7.3 foul-drawn rate.

Torrence Watson, Missouri: Torrence Watson was expected to be Missouri’s best freshman heading into the season. The top-100 freshman from Whitfield struggled out of the gate, but has gained confidence through SEC play. After failing to score in double figures in each of his first seven games and only two times in the 12 non-conference games, Watson has found his shot. Watson, who scored 12 points in Starkville on Tuesday, has tallied double-digit performances four times in the last nine games.

In the last two games, both on the road, Watson has shot 37.5 percent from deep. With Mark Smith out for the year, Watson has the potentially to be Missouri’s best shooter when is on the floor.

BIGGEST QUESTION: Will Tilmon snap his foul-trouble streak on Saturday?

Jeremiah Tilmon has fouled in three of the last four games and had four fouls in the other. On Tuesday, Tilmon was largely effective during his 22 minutes on the floor. He tallied 11 points and six rebounds before being disqualified for the tenth time this season.

We don’t need to breakdown why Missouri is better with Tilmon on the floor, we’ve done that all season long. We’ll just see if Tilmon can do break his streak on Saturday.

He’s had success staying on the floor, at times this season. In an eight-game span through SEC play, he fouled out just once and played more than 26 minutes in each. That streak, though, began after he fouled out in just 13 minutes against South Carolina on Jan. 13.

TWO KEYS

Be efficient scoring inside: On Tuesday Missouri had eight shots block. The last time Missouri played South Carolina it also had eight shots blocked. Missouri has struggled scoring inside this year, shooting just 47 percent from inside the 3-point arc. The Gamecocks are forcing teams to shoot just 47.7 percent inside the 3-point arc this year. Take care of the ball: Missouri turned the ball over 20 times against the Gamecocks and lost by 10 points on Jan. 13. Those 20 turnovers turned into 33 South Carolina points, which in the end was the difference. Missouri gives itself a chance to win most of its games when it doesn’t turn the ball over.

FAST FACTS:

Missouri and South Carolina are set for a rematch in Columbia West after the Gamecocks prevailed 85-75 in a tight battle on Jan. 13. The two teams have split the last four meetings. Head coach Cuonzo Martin is 6-1 all-time against South Carolina in his career.

PREDICTION:

Missouri 68, South Carolina 65