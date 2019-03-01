The Kirksville R-III Board of Education is considering asking taxpayers to increase their property tax levy or approve a bond issue for the school district.

Matt DeLeo, the district’s financial advisor and an employee of Sentry Financial Services, spoke about the options available at the Board’s Wednesday meeting. Options for the district would include asking voters to approve an increase to their operating levy or their debt services levy, or to approve a bond issue.

“Nine times out of 10, depending on what your project is, the debt service levy is really the way to go,” DeLeo said.

Over the past 16 financial years, DeLeo said, the district’s property tax levy has increased by only 12 cents. Taking into account the rise in property values over that time period, the amount in revenue the district takes in has increased an average of 2.5 percent per year.

DeLeo said the district spent $6,219 per student in the 2002-2003 school year, and $9,573 per student in the 2017-2018 year. This amounts to an increase of 3.3 percent per year, outpacing the rise in revenue.

DeLeo said expenditures per student are trending higher across the state. In 2016, districts spent an average of $10,313 per student, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Board members identified teachers’ salaries as the top item they would want to pay for with a funding increase. DeLeo said the district could pay for a $150,000 per year increase in teacher salaries with a 7 cent levy increase, but he advised considering other issues such as insurance costs and energy costs.

“You don’t want to go to the voters now and turn around in two years and say, ‘Whoops, we forgot that we have this other stuff that we want to do,’” DeLeo said.

DeLeo presented numbers on a range of increases from 7 cents, which would cost a taxpayer who owns a property valued at $100,000 about $13 per year, to 25 cents, which would cost the same taxpayer about $50 per year.

Fifty-four percent of the property valuation in the Kirksville R-III district is residential property, 3 percent is agricultural, 20 percent is commercial and 24 percent is personal property.

A levy increase would need to be approved by a simple majority of voters and would be subject to rollback or limitations in the future.

A bond issue would allow the district to borrow additional money, rather than directly raising taxes. Debts from bond issues are paid out of funds from the district’s debt services levy.

Assistant Superintendent Tricia Reger said the district currently has a debt balance of approximately $14 million from a 2008 bond issue. Reger said whether a new bond issue would also require a tax increase would depend on a number of variables.

Missouri law requires that bond issues be approved by a “supermajority” of either two-thirds or four-sevenths of voters, depending on when the election is held. Board members discussed placing the issue on the April 2020 ballot, meaning if that if they chose the bond option they would need a four-sevenths majority.

In non-metropolitan school districts, bonds can be used for a variety of specific purposes, including construction of new school buildings, purchasing sites for buildings, repairs and capital improvements to existing facilities and purchasing buses and other transportation equipment. The operation cost levy is used for most other costs, including salaries.

Reger said the district is currently assessing its need to decide whether a levy or bond is a better option.

DeLeo said one way to introduce a tax increase is to pass a measure that increases the levy by small amounts annually for a number of years rather than all at once, which he said has a “slightly better” chance of passing. He said the purpose of the seeking additional funding is a more important consideration, however.

“If you can go out to the voters and talk to them and educate them as to why it’s needed, then how it’s approached typically won’t matter as much,” DeLeo said.