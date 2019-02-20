Kirksville public schools were not in session Tuesday, but many students headed to William Matthew Middle School to learn more about science and technology-related clubs and careers at the district’s STEAM Summit.

“STEAM” stands for science, technology, engineering, art and medicine, fields that educators and policymakers have emphasized as useful for finding jobs in today’s economy. At the summit, students and teachers attended sessions to learn more about the principles and applications of STEAM education.

The event also featured a keynote speech by Elijah Farrales, a Truman State University student who has a YouTube channel showcasing the structures he builds from plastic cups. During his speech, Farrales told students how he went from stacking cups in triangular shapes in his living room to creating much more complex three-dimensional designs. Afterward, students had a chance to try out their own cup stacking designs in the WMMS gym.

Students also showcased the STEAM-related projects and clubs they participate in during the summit. Knox County High School students Katie Hamlin and Jazzlyn Holman are enrolled in the Students Working to Advance Technology class, which teaches them to work with apps on iPads as well as how to troubleshoot technology problems for their fellow students.

Hamlin said she would never have considered a career in technology before enrolling in the class, but is now thinking about pursuing one.

“I think it helps because we’re probably all going to have technology in our careers in a couple years,” Holman said.

Representatives from area colleges also attended to promote STEAM programs at their institutions. Karen Smith, a faculty member in Truman State University’s Computer Science program, spoke to students about opportunities for dual enrollment courses.

The program, which recently received funding from computer engineer and Kirksville native Gordon Bell, allows high school students to enroll in college-level courses that teach computer programming language. Smith said six students enrolled in the first course at Kirksville, and she expects that number to double in the second course.

“The students are really excited about it. They’ve really responded to the courses,” Smith said.

Kirksville High School students held a booth showcasing the Girls Who Code club at their school, which offers girls an opportunity to talk about computer programming as well as the challenges and opportunities for women in STEAM fields. The organization has approximately 12 members, KHS student Annaliese Novinger said.

“I think in clubs where there are boys and girls, I think boys are definitely more dominant in those clubs and it’s kind of hard for girls to find a voice,” Novinger said. “It’s hard for them to find a way of getting leadership. So when you have all girls, you have a lot more opportunities for that.”

Jade Neely participates in another KHS student organization, Kirksville Robotics, which has grown to include three teams — two, the Clockworks and Binary Busters, compete in First Tech Challenge robotics competitions, and one competes in the First Lego League, building their robots from Lego toy bricks.

This year, the challenge was to build robots similar to NASA’s rovers, which could transfer minerals from the ground to a landing vehicle. The robot, adorned with a pair of googly eyes, was available for visitors to operate with a video games controller at the summit.

Neely said the process of designing and building a working robot takes a lot of experimentation.

“We will design basic ideas for modules, which are like pieces of the robot that we want to use in a finished product that we think will be able to score us points. After that, we just kind of build until something works,” she said.

Neely said she has learned not only from building robots but from the principles of FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology), the organization which sponsors robotics competitions.

“Robotics has taught me a lot about teamwork, leadership roles — gracious professionalism is a big part of the FIRST ideal,” she said. “Basically, no matter what, you look out for the other teams, you help the other teams, you’re always nice and polite even though you’re secretly hoping that you’re better than them and your robot will win.

“When I came to Kirksville, I was a freshman in high school. I didn’t know anybody, and this group just kind of picked me up. They’re basically my family. We’re super close-knit, we do things outside of robotics together at this point. It’s just a great group of kids and a great organization.”