When I was in high school, Charlie Wheeler was the mayor of Kansas City. I was always impressed that he was both a lawyer and a doctor. When I entered college at UMKC in August 1971, my plan was to follow a similar path.

It was a naïve plan as I did not fully realize that this would involve education lasting more than a decade. Also, I did not fully realize that I did not have the aptitude to be a doctor. I had taken biology and chemistry in high school, but I did not excel in either one. I was a lazy high school student and did not take the difficult math classes either. I struggled to pass geometry, so I knew math would always be a struggle.

My introduction to science at UMKC was a botany class. In my botany class were a group of medical students from the UMKC Medical School, including a friend from Truman High School who been admitted to the six-year program. I did get a B, but I quickly realized that I did not have the aptitude to be a doctor, so I chose a major in liberal arts, which I thought would prepare me for law school – history. I only took one more science class in college in my final semester. I took chemistry on a pass-fail basis and passed, but it confirmed that I had made a wise choice not to pursue a medical education. I often joke that since I could not join the medical fraternity I thought I would spend my legal career suing doctors and hospitals.

I don’t sue health-care providers out of spite or envy. I do so because I strongly feel that I have been called to do it. I like to think that God knew that I was interested in medicine and so I was provided an outlet that allowed me to pursue my childhood dream of being a lawyer yet allowing me to feed my desire to learn as much as I can about medicine.

I spend hours researching various aspects of medicine. To question a physician or nurse in a deposition, I must learn as much about the topic as I can. The experts I consult with can help me learn, but there is no substitute for diving deeply into a subject. I have taken hundreds of depositions of health-care providers in my history and while I will never pretend to know as much as they do, I am way beyond the point of intimidation when I begin my questioning.

I remember my first deposition of a doctor in a medical negligence case. He thought he would intimidate me and sat with his arms crossed on the table, as close as he could get to me as possible, while glaring and snarling the entire deposition. I learned a valuable lesson that day so if I anticipate that the doctor might be difficult, I videotape the deposition. I call videotape the great equalizer because I might later show the videotape to a jury and the doctor must behave.

One of the biggest frustrations has been dealing with some doctors who do everything they can to avoid anything to do with litigation. In fact, some doctors ask at the outset of the relationship with the patient if litigation is in any way anticipated and refuse to treat the patient if it is. Others refuse to meet with attorneys even though we assure them that we are seeking information and not intending to sue the health-care provider. Others charge so much for an hour or two of time that it becomes cost-prohibitive.

I once had an orthopedic doctor tell me that he was so busy that he could not give a deposition until 7:30 p.m. and the cost would be $2,500 per hour. He was a team physician for one of the local sports programs, and he refused to give a deposition during the season. We respectfully declined to pay his fee and to accommodate the time.

We could have issued a subpoena to him and had him come to our office at a time convenient to us, but our poor client would have likely been the victim of his retaliation. I could also cite to him the Code of Medical Ethics of the American Medical Association, which states: “Medical evidence is critical in a variety of legal and administrative proceedings. As citizens and as professionals with specialized knowledge and experience, physicians have an obligation to assist in the administration of justice.” I am confident he did not want a lecture from me on ethics.

I understand the desire to protect oneself, but I do not understand why a doctor does not wish to help his patient. We are always willing to pay a reasonable fee to the doctor as we understand that his or her time is valuable. Yet to refuse to talk to us, or to testify is mind-boggling. I would never ask a doctor to meet with me if I was contemplating a lawsuit against him or her. That would be deceptive and unfair. Some of my colleagues might try that tactic, but I never would.

I have the utmost respect for health-care providers. Yet, everyone makes mistakes. Many of them don’t like or trust lawyers because of bad experiences or because of what they have heard. However, they should always keep in mind their obligation to their patients. The patient is not the enemy.

Bob Buckley is an attorney in Independence, www.wagblaw.com . Email him at bbuckley@wagblaw.com.