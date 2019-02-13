The winter weather just keeps on coming. Another round of freezing rain and sleet Monday and Monday night gave the area a new coating of ice, seen in photos above and below.

Local schools continue to cancel classes, while numerous events have been postponed.

Some relief - at least temporary - could be on the way. The National Weather Service says Kirksville should have high temperatures in the 40s on Wednesday and Thursday. Cooler temperatures should return by the weekend, with some snow in the forecast for Friday and Sunday.