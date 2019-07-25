The instructor was Warren Rauscher, from the Kansas City area, who has carved for about 25 years and has taught for about 20 years. He won “Best of Show” for his chip-carved container at one of our woodcarver’s show here.

The Lake of the Ozarks Woodcarvers Club sponsored a chip-carving and incised-carving class in July which was held at The Community of Christ Church at 42 Sunset Drive in Camdenton. The instructor was Warren Rauscher, from the Kansas City area, who has carved for about 25 years and has taught for about 20 years. He won “Best of Show” for his chip-carved container at one of our woodcarver’s show here.

Warren Rauscher describes incised carving as drawing a picture with the tip of a knife. The students carved and incised-carved picture or did a chip carving on a container, or both. Warren had a finish on the boxes or boards that were used. Then, after the picture was carved, he put a darker finish (Briwax stain) that filled in the knife incisions. The darkened knife incisions became the picture. The students’ pictures were cats, eagles, squirrels, horses, and others. The chip-carving students transferred elaborate designs to their boxes and, with Warren’s help, carved out the beautiful designs on the boxes.

Warren said it was a very good class, with everyone having fun. He said there were some nice finished projects.

The Lake of the Ozarks Woodcarvers Club meets the third Monday of every month at 7:00 P.M. at the Camdenton United Methodist Church. Beginners are welcome. Jim Long teaches a carving project at 4:00 before the meeting. Also, there is open carving weekly at the senior center at the following places: in Laurie on Wednesdays from 12:15; in Camdenton on Thursdays at 9:00; the new senior center in Osage Beach on Osage Beach Parkway on Tuesdays at 9:00. In Lebanon there is a carving group on Wednesdays at 9:00 at the Peggy Summers Library. For more information about the club call President Loren Woodard at 573-480-2003. The club’s web-site is:

lakeozarkswoodcarvers.org.