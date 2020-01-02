1. Hiss Golden Messenger, “Terms of Surrender” Few songwriters wield their skills the way M.C. Taylor does. Hiss Golden Messenger's leader finds the humanity around him — even when it’s in short supply — then renders that goodwill with the colors of folk, country, rock and soul. I could write hundreds of words about the generosity in Taylor’s songs, but here’s the highest compliment I can pay: No other 2019 record made me want to be a better, gentler, more faithful person like “Terms of Surrender” did.

2. Vampire Weekend, “Father of the Bride” The fourth record from these 21st-century indie-rock icons manages to be both their most musically sprawling and emotionally satisfying. Soft when it needs to be, self-deprecating nearly always and reflective to a rare degree, “Father of the Bride” is a grown-up rock record in the best possible way.

3. Brittany Howard, “Jaime” On her first solo joint, the Alabama Shakes leader builds off the momentum of her band’s Grammy-winning 2015 record “Sound and Color,” creating a radiant, robust sort of soul music rarely heard. Putting “Jaime” on, I experienced a sensation similar to the first times I dropped the needle on artists like Prince or Janelle Monae.

4. Bon Iver, “i,i” Forever digging into the space between awe and humility, natural phenomena and electronic rhapsody, Justin Vernon and Co. once again mine the immediate from the inscrutable, the mystical from the mundane. In doing so, they continue to fine-tune a brand of pop that is completely their own.

5. Shovels and Rope, “By Blood” Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent twine their vocals in a way that sometimes leaves their songs devoid of a true melody yet better and stronger for the harmony they create. Here the pair writes one of the most beautiful songs about family ties — the title track — in recent memory and also roars through Bonnie-and-Clyde-esque odes to devotion.

6. Chance the Rapper, “The Big Day” Critics tried to take the rightful mayor of Chicago down a peg, dinging him for his earnest delivery, sprawling tracklist and fidelity to supposedly old-school values like, well, fidelity. “The Big Day” is messier than Chance’s previous records, but still communicates a joy and buoyancy severely lacking in today’s pop music. I’ll take this sort of sincerity over something lean and jaded any day.

7. Kevin Morby, “Oh My God” I once described the latest from the longtime Kansas Citian as “All Things Must Pass” as if it were recorded by Lou Reed, not George Harrison. Dozens of listens later, I can’t come up with a more apt comparison. Spirit-filled yet close to the heart of darkness, Morby’s songs ring with beauty and danger.

8. Wilco, “Ode to Joy” Wilco’s best record in nearly a decade leans toward the minimalist side of its catalog yet still lands emotional punches. Nels Cline’s guitar and Glenn Kotche’s drumming push and pull against frontman Jeff Tweedy’s loping, lyrical approach, creating moments of great dissonance and surprising unity.

9. Nick Cave, “Ghosteen” The spiritual and material world meet in heartbreaking, ultimately hopeful ways on Cave’s fullest artistic statement since the death of his teen son in 2015. Over Brian Eno-like synths, glitchy rhythms and plaintive piano, Cave plays the role of priest — for himself and his listeners — mediating between the living and dead, between the beauty of memory and the ache of absence.

10. Jimmy Eat World, “Surviving” One of the great American bands of the past 25 years continues to evolve by degrees, weaving electro-pop elements and E Street Band saxophone solos into its hook-heavy guitar rock. Frontman Jim Adkins’ feelings never shrink, but his ability to express himself in nuanced, complicated terms only grows and commends the band’s work.

Honorable mentions:

Thom Yorke, “Anima”

The National, “I Am Easy to Find”

Derek Nelson, “Richer Soil”

Lizzo, “Cuz I Love You”

Hallelujah The Hills, “I’m You”

Bruce Springsteen, “Western Stars”

Fruit Bats, “Gold Past Life”

Big Thief, “Two Hands”

Weyes Blood, “Titanic Rising”

Charly Bliss, “Young Enough”

Strand of Oaks, “Eraserland”

Pedro the Lion, “Phoenix”

Damien Jurado, “In the Shape of a Storm”

Beck, “Hyperspace”

Josh Ritter, “Fever Breaks”

Listen to selections from each of these records in a Spotify playlist accompanying the online version of this article.

