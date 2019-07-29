August 1 Great Grandpa at Cafe Berlin This impossibly charming Seattle band whisks listeners back to an age of basement shows, buzz bands and finding the sweet melody through the bitter rock ‘n’ roll candy shell. With Blights. 9 p.m.; $8 to $10. www.cafeberlincomo.com.

August 6 Old ‘97s at The Blue Note One of the truly great — and oft-underrated — American rock bands, this Texas tornado exists where Rhett Miller’s Beatles-esque melodies and his bandmates’ rambling, ramshackle country sounds meet. Stick the ‘97s catalog up against any band from the past 25 years and it holds serious weight. With Beth Bombara. 7:30 p.m.; $20 to $25. www.thebluenote.com.

August 18 Scott Mulvahill at Rose Music Hall This Texas native — and veteran of Ricky Skaggs’ band — creates something truly different at the intersection of Americana, gospel and pop. Mulvahill’s compositions are heartfelt, his playing prolific. 7:30 p.m.; $8. www.rosemusichall.com.

August 22 Bad Bad Hats at Rose Music Hall Smart and slyly funny, this Minnesota band makes melodic, angular indie-rock that works its quiet sort of magic on the listener. Led by the example of singer Kerry Alexander, the band knows a good time — but also knows how to make you think and take stock of life. 8 p.m.; $8 to $10.

August 24 Steve Earle and American Aquarium at The Blue Note This terrific double bill joins wise yet world-weary bard Earle with American Aquarium, the pride of Raleigh, North Carolina. Both acts have a knack for spinning hard luck into beautiful, earthy music. 7:30 p.m.; $25 to $45.

August 30 Hovvdy and Lomelda at Cafe Berlin This inspired indie pairing matches up Austin, Texas duo Hovvdy, makers of thoughtful and melodic melancholia, with Hannah Read’s Lomelda. The latter artist creates an exquisite sound where lush and lo-fi tones meet. 9 p.m.; $10.

August 31 Big Smith with William Elliott Whitmore at Rose Park One of Missouri’s truly great bands, a hillbilly tour-de-force, teams with circumspect Iowa songwriter Whitmore for a night of music that explores the bitter and sweet of Midwest life. 7 p.m.; $15.

Check out these artists on a Spotify playlist.