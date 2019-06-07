The Divine Comedy, “Office Politics” (DC) For 30 years, Neil Hannon and a revolving cast of characters has created wry, erudite pop. The band’s latest continues its exploration of inner lives, interpersonal dynamics and wishes both unfulfilled and unexpressed.

Dylan LeBlanc, “Renegade” (ATO) The Louisiana native blends shadow and light in an indie-rock sound that hearkens back to stadium acts like Tom Petty while accessing something more modern and nuanced. LeBlanc’s high, gentle vocal timbre brings even more gravity to the songs he sings.

Santana, “Africa Speaks” (Concord) In the company of mega-producer Rick Rubin and singers Laura Mvula and Buika, guitar legend Carlos Santana keeps chasing a sound that marries rock pyrotechnics with rhythms from across the globe. There is an easy yet earned soul to the songs here, playing to the strengths of each collaborator.

Silversun Pickups, “Widow’s Weeds” (New Machine) On its fifth record, and first in four years, the Los Angeles band collaborates with producer Butch Vig (Nirvana, Garbage). Oft-compared to — and sometimes dinged for resembling — Smashing Pumpkins, the band has quietly cultivated a nuanced and layered rock sound.