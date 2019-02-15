Ryan Bingham, “American Love Song” (Axster Bingham) The gravel-voiced New Mexico native — who gained mainstream attention in 2009 with the Oscar-winning song “The Weary Kind” — continues to grow in his ability to wed texture to toughness. Bingham’s songs weave country, gospel, soul and folk-rock together in a way that always supports a song’s substance.

Ladytron, “Ladytron” (!K7) Celebrating 20 years of music with a new record, this British quartet named for a Roxy Music song further delves into the deeps of electronica, dream-pop and the darker side of New Wave. The band’s recent singles do a wonderful job threading the needle between shadow and light, synth and bass.

Avril Lavigne, “Head Above Water” (BMG) The once and former pop-punk priestess delivers a personal — yet no less catchy or ambitious — record inspired by her struggle with Lyme disease.

Tedeschi Trucks Band, “Signs” (Fantasy/Concord) On its latest, this sprawling blues-rock collective — co-led by married dynamos Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks — continue to tap into a crackling energy that never sacrifices an ounce of good-natured soul for all its swagger.