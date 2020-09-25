This year marked the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which granted women in the U.S. the right to vote. Although 49% of Americans say granting women the right to vote has been the most important milestone in advancing the position of the women in the country, a majority of Americans say the country still hasn’t gone far enough in giving women equal rights with men. Covering a broad range of topics on women, feminism and gender equality, here are a few podcasts to listen to.

The Guilty Feminist

Comedian Deborah Frances-White helps women be better at feminism. Frances-White is joined by guests who then discuss the topics "all 21st-century feminists agree on" while confessing their insecurities, hypocrisies and fears. Recent episodes include "Everyday Contributions to Feminism with Tiff Stevenson," "Citizenship with Susan Wokoma" and "Size with Jayde Adams and Stephanie Yeboah."

Find it: https://guiltyfeminist.com/

Call Your Girlfriend

Best friends and unapologetic feminists Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman call each other up to discuss the intricacies of pop culture and the latest in politics. A "podcast for long-distance besties everywhere," Sow and Friedman have casual, funny, enlightening and insightful conversations. Recent episodes include "Use the Power You Have," "These Precedented Times" and "Ace."

Find it: https://www.callyourgirlfriend.com/

She’s All Fat

Comedy writer April K. Quioh and freelance journalist Sophia Carter-Kahn get together to spread fat positivity, radical self-love and chill vibes. Each episode features discussions about current events, popular culture, and the intersections between fatness and feminism. Recent episodes include "Make it to 2021 Challenge," "Fearing the Black Body with Evette Dionne" and "Gooding Off with Sofie Hagen."

Find it: https://shesallfatpod.com/

Stuff Mom Never Told You

Taking on the ever-evolving challenges facing women today and throughout history, hosts Bridget Todd and Anney Reese take a research-driven approach in their discussions. Episodes feature the continuing conversation of what it is to identify as female and how it impacts everyday life. Recent episodes include "SMNTY Book Club: Come As You Are," "Productivity and Performance Guilt" and "Activism and Voter Suppression."

Find it: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/stuff-mom-never-told-you-21123631/