Should you come upon Elizabeth Braaten Palmieri pacing the pavement of her neighborhood some evening, headlamp switched on, reading and mumbling to herself, don’t be alarmed. She’s simply an actress working through a historic pandemic to deliver a show about a woman isolated in her basement.

The GreenHouse Theatre Project co-founder will deliver Lauren Gunderson’s one-woman show “Natural Shocks” later this month via Zoom. Written before COVID-19, yet uncanny in its relevance, the production features Palmieri as Angela, a Midwestern woman weathering a tornado by herself.

“Natural Shocks” draws inspiration from — and is named for — "Hamlet’s“ canonical “To be or not to be” soliloquies:

“The heartache, and the thousand natural shocks

That flesh is heir to, — ‘tis a consummation

Devoutly to be wish’d.”

On first blush, the show both fulfills and subverts GreenHouse’s manner of working. Many of Palmieri’s original scripts and adaptations bend classic works into a fresh, alluring shape. The company works independent of a permanent home, staging its shows at art galleries, in yoga studios, on rooftops.

Lost here, at least to a degree, is the troupe’s exploration of how theater works on an audience as it moves before, around and through it. But as Palmieri joked, “Natural Shocks,” which will be performed from her basement, is about as specific as a site-specific theater company can get.

Like many artists, Palmieri wilted a bit through the first weeks of self-quarantine. Sudden adjustments to family routines and workflows proved true interruptions. Wanting to work, to connect, to salvage some soul, she organized GreenHouse virtual happy hours, in which the company and its patrons reconnected with past guest artists.

At a friend’s suggestion, she also directed Shakespeare readings over Zoom, casting friends who live and work outside the theater. Staged “purely for joy,” the events allowed Palmieri’s close circle to act, to distract, to dive deep.

“Some of these plays went hours longer than they probably should have been,” she said with a laugh.

Fighting back against the “fog” of fear and distraction, she turned to the words of the widely-heralded Gunderson (“I and You,” “The Book of Will,” “Exit, Pursued by a Bear”). The playwright labels her script “a comedy ... until it’s not.” The work is “electric” and marked by weighty underpinnings, Palmieri said, flourishing due to its well-drawn character and whipsmart dialogue.

“She will be a playwright that we quote for eternity, just like Shakespeare,” Palmieri said of Gunderson.

Authentic, actualized female characters are Gunderson’s calling card, Palmieri said, and as we sit with Angela for each of the show’s 45 minutes, we are charmed and more than a little perplexed.

“Her characters are flawed, but they’re not flimsy. There’s so much humanity and courage residing within them,” Palmieri said.

The nature of this show and this moment have coaxed a new sort of creativity from the ever-resourceful Palmieri. The steps and shapes of staging a show had to be re-imagined. She has learned lines while traveling her neighborhood, and assembled a small creative team she interacts with digitally and on socially-distanced walks.

University of Missouri theater professor Claire Syler has functioned like another director. During a recent rehearsal over Zoom, she provided feedback about the unique physicality of the play, commenting on the shapes Palmieri’s body takes within Zoom’s square formatting. This presentation quite literally re-frames the play and the audience’s experience of isolation and interaction; it seems to work, Palmieri said, noting the potential of a “strange connection.”

She sees both possibilities and limits to the digital theatrical experience as we attempt to reach the horizon of the “normal.”

“People are going to be ready for when theater can return,” she said. “People want to commune. People want to be together. It’s spiritual, you know? It’s like church, in a lot of ways, and you want to share that energy with a group of people.”

But in a perpetual spirit of playfulness and innovation, Palmieri is planning to craft GreenHouse’s annual Living Room One-Acts series around the pandemic, both technically and thematically, utilizing digital platforms.

This season, and her preparation, has left her pondering the two words of Shakespeare that Gunderson re-purposed. The shocks of a pandemic, or of police brutality and protests throughout America, take their emotional toll but ultimately leave us more aware of what exists beyond our control, Palmieri said.

“These shocks — to our lives, to our systems, to our communities — they’re shocks awakening us in a lot of ways,” she added.

