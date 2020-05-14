Every songwriter has (at least) two sides.

Mixing media and metaphors, one resembles the painter who brings a fine touch to everything he or she does, emphasizing line and light, stressing symmetry. The other side runs quick and dirty after its muse, spilling paint onto canvas with physicality.

Andrew Ryan indulges his inner Jackson Pollock early and often on his new record, “Wild Terrain/You Cannot Delete Yourself!” And yet, in an act of unity, the St. Louis singer-songwriter — and frequent visitor to Columbia — still allows his softer, more cerebral side to peek around the corner and say “hello.”

Ryan’s work lives at the border of several neighborhoods: folk, garage rock and what we’ve come to call alt-country. He tamps those sounds together in a visceral way on “Wild Terrain,” trusting his gut and letting it do most of the talking.

Leadoff track “All this Talk” opens with distant, echoing drums and a probing guitar line. As a rhythm guitar comes along, lending its chugging current to the mix, all the countermelodies converge to create a potent sound. Any effect is stripped away from Ryan’s voice; he sings in a darker, more guttural tone than on previous records, that unvarnished delivery punctuating the song’s opening and closing line: “Did you know / That one day you’ll be a ghost?”

Ryan’s acoustic strum skates along the surface of the following cut, “Directions.” Just as he establishes a tone and a feel, electric guitar elbows its way into the mix; the combination suggests a great Jesse Malin or Gaslight Anthem tune.

“Moving Target” opens with a lilt, a soulful organ introducing a loping feel that evokes Ryan navigating city streets on foot. Ryan and Co. achieve a lovely, painterly swirl of sound and color in the song’s closing moments.

“Wild Terrain” features the record’s best arrangement — perhaps the best on any Ryan record. A waltz-like sense of motion spools forward as a ragtag choir sings the title behind his flowing phrases. The dance between guitar and rhythm section, Ryan and the backing singers, entrances.

Elsewhere, Ryan mines songs like “The Loneliest” and “Everything Dies” for surprises and refreshing sonic language, hitting chords and cadences the listener never sees coming.

Closer “Saturday Nights” beautifully mingles Ryan’s kindest, gentlest impulses with his harder-charging instincts. The song’s very hook — “Saturday nights into Sunday mornings” — stresses that we are always fading out of one state of being and into another, always finding the common tones between the traits we try to balance.

One of the strongest rock ‘n’ roll records to emerge from the Midwest this year, “Wild Terrain/You Cannot Delete Yourself!” reminds us that we are complicated beings. Fortunately, listeners can pull up a chair, drop the needle and hear a great songwriter model what it looks and sounds like to reckon and reconcile with yourself.

