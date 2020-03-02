Boys State is an event held in just about every state where hundreds of high-schoolers — between their junior and senior years — spend a week in a mock government with municipal and state levels. There's also a high-stakes governor's race, which helps determine who will attend Boys Nation in Washington D.C.

Google “Bill Clinton and John Kennedy” to find a picture of the current and future presidents meeting when Clinton was a Boys Nation delegate from Arkansas in the early 1960s.

“Boys State,” the film, comes from husband-wife team Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss. The documentary follows a group of young men who emerge as leaders of the 2018 Texas Boys State. The film holds a mirror to our current political state, and reveals a lot about our country and the direction we're heading. There's much to give the audience hope — but plenty to keep you cynically dispirited.

While Moss has helmed a number of documentaries — “The Overnighters” stunned True/False Film Fest audiences six years ago with the portrait of a North Dakota spiritual leader, including a twist worthy of any narrative film — McBaine has always produced and worked largely from the editing room until now. The scope and ambition of “Boys State” required them to co-direct.

“We've worked together for 20 years,” McBaine said. “But there was no way to do this without teaming up. There's 1100 young men divided up in multiple camps. We have four main characters and lots of crews out in the field. We had to both be out there among them.”

Since projects like this take years to film and edit, and with 50 states to choose from, something had to spark this particular focus.

“The controversy about Texas Boys State voting to secede was in the news and seemed like an interesting example of the state of current politics,” Moss said.

Let's back up. The 2017 Texas Boys State delegates passed a resolution to secede from the Union and create its own Boys Nation. This caused a stir as members of the media looked in to see how Trump-infused conservatism might be influencing people even at the high school level.

At first, organizers were wary of allowing a documentary crew in, but were won over by the filmmakers' approach.

“They appreciated the time and the detail we spent into preparing this project,” McBaine recalled. “They wanted what we wanted: a long-term view of what the program does. They were brave — this was a leap of faith for them and this came together at the right time.”

While there are lots of young men participating in Boys State, the film focuses on the elected political leaders of the fictional “Federalist” and “Nationalist” parties, as well as the two candidates for governor. There's Ben, a conservative whose DNA appears saturated with political scheming from birth. There's also Steven, a quiet and unlikely gubernatorial candidate who wins over his more strident peers with his liberal sincerity.

Spending a week with these students — and even longer with footage of them in the editing room — gave McBaine and Moss insight about where these future leaders might take our country.

“The kids surprised us,” Moss confessed. “Their politics can summon the best for us. There's a potential for compromise, even when it was provocative and scary how young people think and act about politics. The hope is the message of the program is that democracy is not a spectator sport. Adults should heed this and not take politics for granted.”

“It's inspiring to be in a room with 1100 kids this engaged,” McBaine added.

The film won the U.S. Grand Jury Prize at this year's Sundance Film Festival. Apple purchased the rights to “Boys State” for a whopping $12 million, the most any documentary has ever nabbed at Sundance. Moss identified what an incredible time it is for non-fiction films and why audiences — as well as financial backers — seek them out.

“People are hungry for these stories and, with the collapse of journalism, [it] makes that hunger stronger,” he said. “This helps to benefit our work. Films are doing really well in theaters. Making a lot of money and staying there for months and months. It's a great moment and a great evolution.”

Before it plays on Apple TV+, “Boys State” will get a run in theaters and Moss hopes people will watch it in those venues.

“Seeing this on a big screen is important because we filmed it for a wide screen,” he said. “We shot it using a 2.39:1 ratio. That's why it played so well at Sundance and why we think it will play well at the Missouri Theatre”

With a return to Columbia, the filmmakers spoke to why True/False has become such an important stop for documentary filmmakers.

“The curation is so specific,” Moss observed. “The (organizers) have not just done this for the global audience, but also with people who live in Columbia. That local audience is great because this isn't just a casual experience — these are challenging documentaries. It's a truly unique festival.”

In real life, James Owen is a lawyer and executive director of energy policy group Renew Missouri. He created/wrote for Filmsnobs.com from 2001-2007 before an extended stint as an on-air film critic for KY3, the NBC affiliate in Springfield. He was named a Top 20 Artist under the Age of 30 by The Kansas City Star when he was much younger than he is now.