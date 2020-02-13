Music is nowhere in the name of the True/False Film Fest, but the fest’s sonic options rank high on the list of factors that set it apart from its peers.

Buskers warm audience hearts ahead of screenings, and present their work in both traditional and unlikely spaces throughout the weekend.

Organizers announced this year’s music roster last week. The lineup, deep and wide, can’t be captured in a single sitting. But here are, on first blush, 10 of the more intriguing artists set to visit Columbia March 5-8. This list only covers traveling talent; a number of strong local acts grace the lineup as well.

After Ours: Terming its music “head nod jazz,” guitarist Eli Kahn and drummer Arthur Schroeder create songs with vibrant soul. Their collective noise practically shimmers, the music expanding and contracting like a pair of lungs.

Chris Cohen: If you look in all the places where smart rock ‘n’ roll is made, sooner or later you’ll find Cohen. From The Curtains to Deerhoof, Ariel Pink to Weyes Blood, the singer-songwriter has left his mark on the indie literati.

Angel Bat Dawid: A critical darling, the Chicago-based artist makes spiritual jazz that is a modern analog to the likes of Alice Coltrane.

McKinley Dixon: A Richmond, Virginia-based rapper, Dixon’s work is deeply resonant, drawing deep from wells of soul built by the likes of Q-Tip and De La Soul, yet sounding up to the minute.

Cara Louise: Hailing from St. Louis, Cara Wegener’s songs recall the likes of modern tornado Margo Price — whom she’s opened for — as well as revered singers like Dusty Springfield and Petula Clark.

Mesonjixx: The non-football pride of Lincoln, Nebraska, Mary Lawson creates lustrous R&B that digs into the interior life of its maker and its listeners.

Brent Penny: The Chicago singer-songwriter makes hip, hypnotic pop that owes a debt to the dark magic of synth masters from the 1980s and ‘90s.

James Tillman: Tillman’s brand of soul music is as sleek as it is deeply felt. He is the sort of artist you feel as if you’re hearing for the first time every time.

Saltbreaker: This Michigan band evokes the sounds of nature in exquisite instrumentals that are pastoral and patient, sounding effortless even as they’re born of intention.

Sunny War: The Los Angeles-based artist blurs and bleeds the lines between soul, folk, punk and pop with music that is both intimate and urgent.

Find the full True/False music roster at www.truefalse.org.

